Horsham goes back in time for a Medieval Market today

Horsham will be travelling back in time today and tomorrow (Saturday/Sunday December 2/3) as the first Christmas Medieval Market will be in town, organised by Horsham District Council in conjunction with Loxwood Joust and Horsham Markets operators Food Rocks.

Roving medieval knights and jesters will roam the festive market stalls where there will be crafts, festive foods, mulled wine and mead.

Today (Saturday December 2) there will be belly dancing performances from the Sultan Siren’s throughout the day.

Carols on the bandstand organised by Age UK will also add to the festive feel against a backdrop of stalls selling street food, mulled wine and cider.

Tomorrow (Sunday December 3) visitors can enjoy wandering minstrel performances throughout the day and there will be carols on the bandstand from 11am to 1pm by Horsham Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.

The ever popular Christmas Cracker Charity Market will return to the amphitheatre along with Santa’s big red steam bus rides around the town centre.

An ancient stocks photo booth will also be set up in the Carfax so visitors can have their photos taken with a medieval background canvas.

On both days medieval characters will wander around the market helping to create a unique mediaeval atmosphere for such a historic market town.