Horsham girl on TV dating show

A Horsham girl is set to appear on the reality TV dating show Take Me Out tomorrow when master matchmaker Paddy McGuinness hopes to fix her up with the man of her dreams.

Louise Maggs, a dog walker who has been single for six months, will join a line-up of Paddy’s ‘Flirty Thirty’ ladies hoping to meet Mr Right.

Paddy McGuinness and contestants on Take Me Out SUS-180501-125803001

Louise, 28, who has a pet wallaby called Bebe and pet geese called Goosy and Lucy, describes herself as a ‘part time princess at parties’ dressing up as Elsa, Cinderella and Aurora.

She previously competed as Miss West Sussex for the Miss Earth competition and lists her celebrity crush as adventurer and animal-lover Ben Fogle.

Take Me Out will be screened on ITV at 7pm tomorrow (January 6). If Louise is among the winners she will be whisked off with her partner to the isle of Fernando’s where the pair will get to know each other.

The show, now celebrating its tenth series, has already been responsible for seven weddings and three babies.