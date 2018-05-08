Horsham Garden Music Festival will bring summer to the community

Horsham Garden Music Festival (HGMF) is a series of free-to-enter, annual music and entertainment events held in Horsham Park’s human nature garden.

The shows are family friendly and centred around the community. This year the events are on July 14, 15, 21 and 22.

In keeping with the festival’s commitment to providing a platform for emerging, local young talent, the concerts on Sunday July 15, Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 each open with a half-hour young performer showcase.

Saturday July 14 sees a collaboration with Horsham Folk Club, a first in the festival’s history. The club take over the entire afternoon and festival-goers can expect music from their band as well as Hickory Signals, Hatful of Rain and The Vera van Heeringen Trio, with entertainment from Magog Morris.

Folk day activities come to a close at 5pm, but the entertainment doesn’t stop there as HGMF in association with High Gain Event Services present a special, ticketed concert from 7-9.30pm from The Almost Elvis Band.

Further details including pricing and how to buy tickets can be found at: www.horshamgardenmusicfestival.co.uk.

Sunday 15 is carnival-themed day and confirmed artists include The Boom Tribe Samba Band, Euphoria Steel Band, Mr. G and the Bluebeats and The Haywards Heath Concert Band. Boom Tribe will hold drumming workshop sessions during the afternoon.

The ever-popular rock day moves from its Sunday slot into Saturday 21 with music running to an extended time of 6pm.

When the music stops the garden will stay open for another hour so fans can hang out with their favourite acts and get those all important selfies and autographs. Blues Hunter, Axis, Band of Dads and Objayda perform, with Solice completing the day’s line-up.

The festival comes to a close on Sunday July 22 with an afternoon of pop. The line-up includes 2017 newcomer, Wesley Lucas as well as Horsham’s 70-strong Rock Choir.

As always there’s plenty of exceptional food and drink available throughout, and this year we’re joined by Carmela’s Restaurant providing the savoury fare. Sweet treats come from JubyLee Bakes and Southern Counties Ice Cream.

We’re delighted to welcome Sussex Event Bars to our festival for the first time, selling local beer from Hepworth Brewery along with a selection of cider, wine, spirits and soft drinks.

As usual, there will be lots of activities for kids including face painting and have-a-go-sand sculpture from Tru Sand Art.

HGMF is a not for profit organisation established in 2012. Our events are free to enter thanks to our generous patrons who put money into our collection boxes, buy raffle tickets or purchase goods from our chosen vendors.

The continued support of sponsors and grant funders also enables us to continue our work and we would like to sincerely thank: Woodstock IT Services, James for Carpets, Wells Independent Property Brokers, Hello Horsham, Coole Bevis, Horsham Car Centre and Horsham Folk Club.

Grant funding has kindly come from West Sussex County Council, The Humphrey Richardson Taylor Charitable Trust and Tesco Bags of Help (so don’t forget to look out for a chance to vote for us in your local Tesco store).

We’re still looking for sponsorship and ask any local businesses or organisations to get in touch if they have an interest in putting their name to this established fixture in Horsham’s annual calendar.

The festival also needs more event volunteers. If you think you have what it takes to help run this community festival, please get in touch.

For up to date information on performers, timings, sponsors, volunteering or anything HGMF-related, look no further than www.horshamgardenmusicfestival.co.uk visit us on Facebook or email hello@horshamgardenmusicfestival.co.uk