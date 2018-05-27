Horsham game studio hits top 50

A Horsham-based games studio has made this year’s CE50 - the fourth annual list of the top 50 companies and individuals in the film and TV, gaming and digital media industries, from across the English regions.

Creative Assembly has an impressive list of titles, including the multi-million selling Total War series.

creative assembly

With an exceptionally talented team of over 500, the company has amassed a wealth of awards, including BAFTA, Music+Sound and Develop’s Industry Excellence awards.

As well as creating incredible worlds in its games, the company has launched its Legacy Project, which makes significant and enduring contributions to local education, community and charity, choosing causes that the team care deeply about.

The CE50 2018 is the fourth annual list of the 50 best up and coming ‘disruptors and innovators’ from across the English regions. Spanning the film and TV, gaming and digital media industries, the CE50 are chosen for their talent, ingenuity and ability to turn a bright idea into a commercial success.

Seven of this year’s CE50 are based in the South East, with companies in Oxford, Colchester, Brighton and Horsham spanning the games, technology and digital media sectors.

Caroline Norbury, CEO of Creative England, said: “The people and businesses featured in this year’s CE50 are at the very forefront of creativity. Through their work – be it games, film or TV productions, interactive platforms or immersive experiences – they produce the original ideas, the entertaining content and the innovations which make this country truly world-leading in the creative industries.’’