Horsham Funday Sunday success

Horsham’s huge family event, Funday Sunday, drew bumper crowds to the park yesterday (Sunday July 8).

The free to enter event was organised by the Rotary Club of Horsham and a team of dedicated volunteers and sponsors.

Horsham Rotary Club's Funday Sunday in Horsham. HAODS Peter Pan. Roz Hall and Andrew Donovan

There was plenty of entertainment for the whole family, with a music dance and drama stage, several have-a-try sports, go karts, Benson’s amazing funfair, Kidz Zone, circus arts training and charity market.

There was also street food and three bars featuring Hepworth’s beer, Prosecco and wine and Pimms and a gin taxi, eco garden, community showcase, Circus Berezerkas and the Kapow wrestling show, Ghostbusters, drum tuition and dozens of community stalls and traders.

The event was held thanks to the sponsors, including Wakefields Jewellers, Leonardslee Gardens, Brock Taylor, Mannings Heath Golf Club, Henfield Hire, Haven Isuzu, Saxon Weald, and Horsham District Council.