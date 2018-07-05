Horsham French Club says a bientot for summer break

Members of Horsham French Club held its annual general meeting this week.

The club is made up of French nationals living in West Sussex as well as English lovers of France and its culture.

The meeting was followed by a summer party with French wine, food and a game of boules to mark the end of the 2017/18 programme.

The club returns to the Millenium Hall Roffey where we meet every second Friday of the month at 8pm, with the 2018/19 programme, on Friday September 14.

Please see the website for details at www.horshamfrenchclub.org.uk

Visitors welcome at a cost of £7, including refreshments.