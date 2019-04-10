Horsham firm’s fundraiser sees hundreds raised for Help for Heroes

A Horsham firm has raised hundreds of pounds in aid of Help for Heroes.

HTS Spares in Redkiln Close raised £634.50 for Help for Heroes with a barbecue for all employees, smashing their target of £500.

The first of several planned fundraising events this year, the barbecue took place on March 25.

The fundraiser saw all employees make a generous donation towards their all you can eat barbecue.

Roy Knappett, marketing director at the company, said: “This has been our most successful fundraising event to date, thanks to our wonderful employees.

“We are looking forward to holding more events later in the year and sending even more donations to a very worthy charity”.

HTS, an industrial and plant spares company, donated several gifts to raffle off, adding to the impressive total.

The firm has supported a variety of charities, both in the area and nationally, over its 30-year trading history.

This year the company is fundraising for Help for Heroes.

With close links to the military, this is a cause close to the hearts of the HTS team.

Help for Heroes is the leading charity for the armed forces community.

It believes that those who put their lives on the line for us, deserve a second chance at life.

The charity provides lifetime support for the armed forces community and their families.