Horsham firm backs children’s charity fundraiser

A Horsham business’s charity night has raised more than £1,000.

D Durrant Removals and Storage race has announced its race night, in aid of children’s charity Dreams Come True, raised £1,016.

Jason Hayes, owner of D Durrant said: “This was an amazing night and a huge achievement to raise over a thousand pounds.

“Almost 100 people came to support this fun-filled evening of family entertainment.”

Dreams Come True was delighted to be invited to the Holbrook Club to run the race night, according to the company.

The charity provides memorable experiences for children and young people with serious and life-limiting conditions.

On hearing of the event, D Durrant Removals and Storage signed up to be the main sponsor and asked several businesses to sponsor each race to help raise maximum funds.

The free to attend evening had people betting on the race night horses, taking part in a quiz and enjoying music.

Betting the sums of £1 or £2, the races were imaginatively named by business sponsors Beest Creative, Holmewood Interiors, JR Print, GM Imber and Sons, and Octotech.

Shaun Santer, from Dreams Come True, added: “To have raised over £1,000 is amazing, the funds raised will provide some incredibly special moments. I would like to thank Jason for his generous sponsorship of the event. We really look forward to being invited back for more races.”