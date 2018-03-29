Horsham FC help Chestnut Tree House net a cheque of more than £1,000

Horsham Football Club were 'delighted' that their annual Christmas Raffle helped Chestnut Tree House net a bumper cheque of more than £1,000.

A representative from the children's hospice was in attendance last Tuesday night during their Bostik League South Division match with Ashord United to collect the money from club representatives.

Chestnut Tree House ambassador Symon Todd was presented the cheque by injured first-team players Steve Metcalf and Lewis Hyde, long-standing supporter Tim Harrison and the club's commercial director Paul Osborn.

Symon received a bumper total of £1,065 which will go towards the hospice's care of 300 children and young adults from 0-19 years of age with progressive life-shortening conditions.

The money was raised after more than 2,000 tickets were sold by the club over the festive period thanks to a huge crop of donated prizes from local businesses and organisations.

A club spokesman said: "We are delighted to have been able to help the organisation with its fundraising efforts and would like to thank all those who bought tickets and donated prizes for the raffle."