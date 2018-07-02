Horsham district residents warned ‘Don’t lose your voice’

Horsham district residents are being warned not to lose their voice on matters that affect them by completing their annual canvass form and responding as soon as possible.

With district and parish elections taking place in Horsham in May 2019, the council says that this is an important opportunity for residents to make sure they can take part.

The form ensures that Horsham District Council can keep the electoral register up to date and identify any residents who are not registered so that they can be encouraged to do so.

This will mean that residents will be able take part in any future elections.

As an incentive to help the council manage this process as efficiently as possible, if electors use one of the automated response methods detailed in the letter before 20 August 2018 they will be entered into a draw for one of three £50 M&S vouchers.

Glen Chipp, Electoral Registration Officer and Chief Executive at Horsham District Council, said: “It’s important that residents respond as soon as possible, so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address in the Horsham District. To make sure you are able to have your say at elections taking place next year, simply check the form when it arrives and respond as soon as you can.”

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear on the form. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote, or we’ll send you information explaining how to do this in the post. In any case, you will still need to complete the form and send it back to us as soon as possible.”

People who have moved address recently are particularly encouraged to keep an eye out for the form and check the details.

Research by the independent Electoral Commission indicates that recent home movers are far less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time.

Across Great Britain, 94% of people who have been at their property for more than 16 years will be registered, compared to 40% of people who have lived at an address for less than one year.

Melanie Davidson, Head of Support and Improvement at the Electoral Commission, said: “It’s really important that everyone who is entitled to vote is able to do so; checking the form that will arrive through the post is one of the easiest ways to find out if you are already registered. There’s lots of helpful information about registering to vote on our website www.yourvotematters.co.uk.”

Any residents who have any questions can contact their local registration team at Horsham District Council on 01403 215126 or by email to Elections@horsham.gov.uk

