Horsham district bus services set to be axed in new council cuts

Several villages across the Horsham district could be set to lose bus services following the announcement of cuts to funding.

West Sussex County Council - which helps fund bus routes across West Sussex - has confirmed today (January 24) it plans to cut around £300,000 from its bus route subsidy.

Proposals have been drawn up which would see some services in Broadbridge Heath and Five Oaks axed as well as some Saturday services withdrawn from villages across the district.

A spokesman for the council said it was facing ‘unprecedented financial challenges’ due to a decrease in funding from central government and a bigger demand for services.

Roger Elkins, Cabinet Member for Highways and Infrastructure, said: “We have been working really hard to try to limit the impact this will have for passengers and I would like to thank the bus operators, district and parish councils and community groups who have been working with us on this.”

The council currently spends £2.57m a year subsidising certain bus routes across West Sussex. As part of its newly-adopted bus strategy for 2018 to 2026 it has reduced the total subsidy to £2.27million.

Plans have been put forward to change more than 20 service including the 64 Compass Travel service which is set to be withdrawn from Broadbridge Heath and Five Oaks. The service currently travels via Loxwood, Ifold, Plaistow, Kirdford, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst, Five Oaks, Broadbridge Heath and Horsham but according to the latest proposals it is set to be rerouted at Billingshurst to travel via Coolham, Brooks Green and Barns Green before continuing on to Horsham.

The 69 Compass Travel shopping bus from Loxwood to Worthing will be changed to run on Tuesdays and Fridays (it currently runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays). Timings are also being changed with the service set to run half-an-hour earlier.

The 74 Compass Travel service from Amberley to Horsham will be withdrawn on Saturdays. The council also says the weekday off peak services will be reduced to operate Tuesdays via Barns Green and Thursdays via Maplehurst with buses from Amberley and Rackham withdrawn.

The 89 Compass Travel service between Horsham and Haywards Heath will also see its Saturday service withdrawn. The changes also propose the off-peak service will be reduced to run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only. The return bus from Horsham will also leave at 1pm. The council also state buses will run on Mondays to Fridays between Cuckfield, Haywards Heath and Franklands Reed Pond Walk in conjunction with route 62.

The 17.08 and the 17.38 on 65 Metrobus service between Horsham and the Oakhill estate will also be withdrawn while the 100 Compass Travel service between Horsham and Burgess Hill will see some off-peak routing in west Burgess Hill.

Fare subsidies from the council for Jake Taxis, the taxi share scheme for villages and hamlets near Billingshurst, are set to rise to £4, according to the plans.

The county council said the exact dates of the changes are still to be confirmed but they will not take place before April.

Mr Elkins added: It’s important to stress that we are continuing to subsidise bus services in the county and, in the majority of cases where there are route changes, an alternative bus will be available fairly nearby.

“Last year, our bus user survey received more than 4,300 responses and we have been using this to help understand which services were of the greatest benefit to residents, so we could do everything possible to minimise the effect of the changes.

“Before the changes happen, we will be working with local communities to see what can be done to help any residents who don’t have alternative transport.”

Community organisations can contact the council on buses@westsussex.gov.uk