Campaigners battled plans to build an incinerator in Horsham

Horsham district: A look back at 2018

It's been another memorable year across the Horsham district with everything from plan-potted torsos invading a village to a new Lidl store finally being announced.

Here are some of the standout stories over the past year.

The year started with the approval of plans to redevelop the long-standing BHS store in Swan Walk. Works are still ongoing at the site and are expected to be completed in the new year.
January also saw new plans submitted to build an incinerator in Horsham. The proposals had been withdrawn the previous year after much public outcry and would go on to be refused by councillors in June. 'The beginning of the year also saw the controversial approval of the rise in parking charges across the town centre, the first outbreak of Alabama Rot in Sussex and a Horsham woman appearing on Take Me Out.
A big story hit the headlines in February as the bomb squad were called to Southwater. Lintot Square was cordoned off after a suspected explosive device was found in a flat.
February saw snow hit the Horsham district. Schools were forced to close and many people braved the cold as they enjoyed the winter weather. The snow continued to fall into early March (photo by Tim Maas of www.manwithadrone.net)
