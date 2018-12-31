Horsham district: A look back at 2018

January also saw new plans submitted to build an incinerator in Horsham. The proposals had been withdrawn the previous year after much public outcry and would go on to be refused by councillors in June. 'The beginning of the year also saw the controversial approval of the rise in parking charges across the town centre, the first outbreak of Alabama Rot in Sussex and a Horsham woman appearing on Take Me Out.
February saw snow hit the Horsham district. Schools were forced to close and many people braved the cold as they enjoyed the winter weather. The snow continued to fall into early March (photo by Tim Maas of www.manwithadrone.net)