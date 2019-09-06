Horsham disappearance: James Mitchell is found safe

A Horsham man missing for more than a week has been found safe.

James Mitchell, reported missing since Friday August 30, has been located.

Police

The 51-year-old was found in Warnham this morning, Friday September 6, Sussex Police said.

Before being found James was last spotted at Redhill railway station, Surrey at 8am last Friday.

