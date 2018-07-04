Horsham council’s four point plan to stop your bins from smelling in the hot sun

With the hot weather in full swing and collections now fortnightly, Horsham District Council has come up with four suggestions to help prevent residents’ bins becoming smelly and unpleasant.

Residents are asked to ensure bins are out by 6am on collection day.

Collections continue until 5pm across the District.

Four point plan:

- Ensure the bin lid is always closed.

- Waste such as cooked food, dog poo and nappies should be double wrapped before placing in the bin. This will avoid any potential problems with flies.

- You may like to occasionally rinse out the bin with disinfectant.

- Going on holiday? Check your collection days with the bin calendar tool.

