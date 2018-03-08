Horsham company sponsoring marathon fundraiser

Horsham-based company Rudridge is sponsoring a mammoth fundraising effort by a son whose father lost his life to cancer.

Aaron McSkimming, from AD Bly Construction in Hertfordshire, will be running the Virgin London Marathon again on Sunday April 22, alongside his cousin Kevin McSkimming and colleague Marc Hilton.

His effort will be supported by long standing supplier, Rudridge, the civil engineering and groundworks specialist in Horsham, as part of the organisation’s community-funding programme.

Darren Price, group operations manager at Rudridge, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Aaron’s inspiring effort again this year. We know that Aaron and his team are determined to cross the finish line and we wish them all the best.”

All funds will go to The Prostate Cancer Research Centre, a cause close to Aaron’s heart after his father Alex McSkimming passed away three years ago following a long battle with the disease.

The devastating effects of the cancer have driven Aaron on to meet this challenge for a second time. In his first London Marathon last year, he completed the course in five hours and 12 minutes and raised an impressive £26,000.

Aaron said:“One in eight men will be affected by prostate cancer at some point in their lives and the impact is felt across the whole family - I was determined to take on this challenge in my father’s memory. “Following my experience last year, I learned a lot about how not to run a marathon despite training for over six months and covering nearly 600 miles. It’s a gruelling task but it’s made easier with my running mates next to me and the vital support from Rudridge.”

To support Aaron visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/AaronKevinMarc