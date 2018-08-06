Horsham company offers £500 cash boost for winning group or charity

A Horsham bulder’s merchant is once again asking residents to nominate local groups and charities they would like to see receive £500.

D.W. Nye, based at Kingsfold, has launched the third instalment of its ‘Proud to be Local’ campaign.

Throughout August nominations can be made and the decision will be made by public vote.

D.W. Nye’s Managing Director, Rex Nye, said: “We are delighted to be offering charities and community groups across the county a further chance to win £500 funding for their cause.

“We hope to receive as many nominations as possible.

“The top three will be put forward for a public vote to decide our winner in September. All suggestions are welcome.”

To make a nomination, email details of the cause and how the £500 would be used to proudtobelocal@dwnye.co.uk.

Alternatively, nominations can be sent to D.W. Nye Proud to be Local c/o PMW Communications, Stane Court, Stane Street, Billingshurst RH14 9HP.

Ensure a contact name and telephone number is included.

Nominations should be submitted by midnight on Sunday August 26 2018.

Horsham community group 4TheYouth has been one of the recipients of £500 as has Holbrook Animal Rescue.

See also: Nail-biting finale to 12-hour lawn mower race near Horsham

Heat health warning issued for Sussex