Horsham comedian Robert White narrowly misses out on Britain’s Got Talent crown

After an entertaining but nervy evening a Horsham comedian narrowly missed out on the Britain’s Got Talent crown.

Robert White wowed the judges and had the audience in stitches as he cruised his way to the final of the nation’s biggest talent competition with his hilarious routine.

The former St Mary’s school pupil won his semi-final and was widely tipped to win the competition but finished runner-up to Lost Voice Guy in yesterday’s live show (June 3).

After being told the news by presenter Declan Donnelly, Robert said: “It’s amazing this whole year was about giving up comedy and starting teaching so this will be lovely thing to remember comedy as as I become a full time teacher in September.”

The 40-year-old was diagnosed with Aspergers a few years ago. He explained he had not been able to hold down jobs for very long and comedy was one of the only things that stuck.

Throughout the competition his acts have seen him take cheeky swipes at the judging panel made up of writer and comedian David Walliams, singer Alesha Dixon, presenter Amanda Holden and producer Simon Cowell.

He didn’t hold back in the final joking about his love for David and him ‘coming out’ as well as Simon Cowell’s age.

He received yet another standing ovation with both Simon and David tipping him to win the show.

David said: “I’m not sure we’re going to have many careers left after tonight.

“You are such a funny man. Beyond the other night I don’t think I’ve laughed so much for years and years and years and you would be a fantastic winner of Britain’s Got Talent.”

Simon said: “You are so funny, right on the edge in terms of ‘are you going to really push it this time?’ And of course you did but that’s why I think as David said there is a real chance you could win this and were a favourite from day one.”

Alesha said: “You are so likeable, you are a natural, I absolutely love you.

“You are insanely funny, I just love everything about you. Well done.”

Amanda added: “What I love is that every time we’ve seen you you have gone up and up and up the ladder. There’s been fresh jokes, new material you’ve never harped back it’s current, it’s funny, it’s that thing where you don’t have enough time to laugh because the next one’s coming, I just adore you.”