Horsham comedian narrowly misses out on Britain’s Got Talent crown.

After an entertaining but nervy evening a Horsham comedian narrowly missed out on the Britain’s Got Talent crown.

Robert White wowed the judges and had the audience in stitches as he cruised his way to the final of the nation’s biggest talent competition with his hilarious routine.

The former St Mary’s school pupil won his semi-final and was widely tipped to win the competition but finished runner-up to Lost Voice Guy in yesterday’s live show (June 3).

After being told the news by presenter Declan Donnelly, Robert said: “It’s amazing this whole year was about giving up comedy and starting teaching so this will be lovely thing to remember comedy as as I become a full time teacher in September.”

The 40-year-old was diagnosed with Aspergers a few years ago. He explained he had not been able to hold down jobs for very long and comedy was one of the only things that stuck.

His acts have seen him take cheeky swipes at the judging panel joking about David Walliam’s being his next boyfriend, Amanda Holden’s age, and Simon Cowell ‘liking the sound of his own voice’.