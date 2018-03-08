Horsham Child Contact Centre receives enhanced accreditation

Horsham Child Contact Centre, opened in 2008, is celebrating having received its enhanced accreditation from the National Association of Child Contact Centres.

Jeremy Quin who attended an event launching the new services said: “This invaluable service helps families who need support.

“The professional staff and volunteers help maintain incredibly important family links through what can be very difficult times and for the children involved it provides a welcoming and fun environment.”

The centre believes that contact between families is vital for the healthy development of children and provides a safe, non-judgmental environment for children to see a parent or other family member they are living separately from.

The contact centre is located at Kingdom Faith Church and has provided supported contact for a large number of families and has now extended their services to include supervised contact, handover and other support.

Contact services are facilitated by qualified professionals and volunteers and they create a fun environment for both the children and adults to enjoy. To support access to the services referrals can be made by families and professionals.

For more information about the contact centre visit www.horshamccc.org or call the centre coordinator 07594 598243