Horsham celebrates a caring family who won the Southwater Cup in 1988

In 1988 a long running Horsham and Crawley Scout show called Let’s Go was revived in Slinfold.

More than a hundred former performers and back stage staff were recruited at Magpies Restaurant in the village for an evening of chat and laughter organised by Eddie Harris.

A modest family's caring efforts

This had been the first show since the organisers retired the performance after its 21st showing in 1981.

Elsewhere the Southwater Cup was presented to a family rather than an individual for the first time.

Awarded for outstanding service in the community, the cup was given to the Piper family for their charity and community work.

Meanwhile children from Horsham’s QEII School enjoyed themselves at a party hosted by guitar tutor Bob Falloon.

Gang show reunion

Fifteen pupils enjoyed the party, held at Piries bar in the Carfax which was paid for by money raised by a concert Bob held at Forest School.

In the same year a cast of 38 performed a musical adaptation of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland at Trinity Methodist Church, Thakeham Road.

Aged between seven and 14 the future stars took on a variety of wide ranging roles including animals and playing cards.