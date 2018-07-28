Horsham cafe shuts up shop in town centre

A Horsham cafe has said an emotional farewell after closing its doors to the public in the town centre.

Le Brunch caffee house shut up shop in Swan Walk shopping centre on Wednesday July 25.

The eatery was a popular breakfast and lunch time destination severing everything from cooked hot food and cakes to jacket potatoes and handmade sandwiches,

In a statement posted on the company’s Facebook page it thanked all its customers for their support.

The statement reads: “Le Brunch is now closed, thanks to everyone who came and visited us in the days leading up to our closure, and also thanks for all your gifts and cards, we all feel truly loved.

“Myself and my wonderful team will miss you all very much.”