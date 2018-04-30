Horsham Cadets take top spot in regional first aid challenge

Young volunteers from the St John Ambulance Horsham Cadet Unit have won the charity’s regional first aid challenge - a competition held annually for its volunteers.

The event, on Saturday April 14 in Guildford, saw Badgers (aged seven to 10) and Cadets (aged 10 to 17) from across the London and the South region compete for the top spot.

The Horsham Cadets took two trophies – the highest scoring pair, and the overall winning cadet team.

The ‘pairs’ winners were James Brew 16, and Alice Chen, 17, with James and Alice competing alongside their teammates Jasmine Dilloway, 16, and Daisy Bedall, 16, to take the Cadet team title.

In the pairs test James and Alice had to treat two patients – one with abdominal pains, and the other who was feeling faint and then needed CPR.

In the team test, the four Cadets – James, Alice, Jasmine, and Daisy - were asked to treat a sports competitor who’d injured their foot with a javelin, and someone who’d slammed the car door on their hand.

Portslade and Shoreham Badgers Jessica Redgrave, nine, and Ella Munday, nine, also won their age group after having their life saving skills tested by various activities.

This included placing action cards with a sequence of treatments placed in the correct order, as well as explaining, whilst blindfolded, how to place someone in the recovery position to two other Badgers.

Jo Gardner-Smith, regional youth manager, said: “We are extremely proud of all the young people who took part in the competition.

“It shows how hard they have worked to learn and master first aid skills, which can be the difference between a life lost and a life saved.”

The St John Ambulance first aid challenge is designed to help youth volunteers maintain their essential first aid skills so they are confident and ready in case of an emergency.

The St John Ambulance unit in Portslade and Shoreham is looking for more youngsters to become the next generation of life savers by becoming a Badger.

Anyone interested in joining should contact Helen Fox on 07855 455120 or email Helen.Fox@sja.org.uk

And for those interested in joining the Horsham Cadets, please get in touch with Steve Strange on 07880 473604 or email steve.strange1@sja.org.uk

For more information on St John Ambulance, including how to make a donation, volunteering opportunities, and details of training for the public, schools and businesses, visit www.sja.org.uk or call 08700 10 49 50.