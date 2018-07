Horsham Bridge Club is launching new courses from September.

They will run on Tuesdays, with a free taster session on September 11.

Club chair, Jane Handley, said: “We have a new team of four accredited teachers.

“We will run courses for absolute beginners and for people who want to improve their game.

“It is really exciting that we can now offer these daytime courses.”

The club is based in East Street. For more visit www.horshambridge.co.uk or email sec@horshambridge.co.uk