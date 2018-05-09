Horsham Bridge Club member receives Sussex’s top award

Gerry Stanford, a stalwart of Horsham Bridge Club for over 40 years, has received Sussex’s top award, the Gladys Hakki Trophy.

The trophy is awarded annually to a Sussex member who has given outstanding service to county and club.

Gerry has played for the county team and also served as the vice-chairman, tournament manager and editor of the year book.

Recently he has taught youth bridge, including at Collyer’s and Farlington.

Horsham Bridge Club, which hosts sessions in its East Street premises every weeknight plus two afternoons, is launching a beginners’ course in September.

Club chairman Jane Handley said: “For those looking to brush up their bridge, we also have options for improvers and intermediates. New members and visitors are assured of a friendly welcome.” For more information visit www.horshambridge.co.uk