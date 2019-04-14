Horsham A29 collision: Pictures from the scene show the extent of five car incident

A five car collision on the A29 has closed the major road near Horsham for more than two hours.

Emergency services responded to the collision at the junction of the A29 Bognor Road and Northlands Road, near Horsham, this afternoon (April 14).

Pictures from the scene show one car resting on its side, on top of several other cars.

A spokesman from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the scene at 5.42pm, and one woman was in the care of the ambulance service after being cut out of her car. Read more here: Five vehicle collision closes the A29 near Horsham

Firefighters from Crawley Fire Station were on the the scene and a tweet from the official Twitter account described the collision as ‘difficult’ and warned drivers to always wear their seatbelts.

Traffic reports show the road remains closed as emergency services remove the vehicles.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

Vehicles involved in a collision on the A29

Emergency services on the scene