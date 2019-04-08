Horror after mass brawl breaks out in Crawley

Residents have reacted in horror after a mas brawl involving more than 20 people broke out in Crawley over the weekend.

Police said a fight broke out between two groups in Haslett Avenue East, close to Three Bridges station, at about 10.45pm on Saturday (April 6).

Officers said between 20 and 30 people were believed to have been involved in the fight but made off from scene when police arrived.

Police said no injuries were reported and no suspects have been identified.

A video of the incident has appeared on social media and hundreds of people have expressed their disgust over the incident.