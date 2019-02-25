Horley neighbours celebrate lottery win

Horley neighbours are celebrating a lottery win.

Six people won a £1,000 cash prize each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Charlotte Grove neighbours won after RH6 9AR came up trumps and was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today (Monday, February 25).

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “I don’t think there’s any better way to kick start your week than by winning the lottery, so a big well done to everyone picking up a prize today in Horley.

“I hope they spoil themselves with the windfall.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities.

Players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £393 million to date for 5,500 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted by Dogs Trust, which has received £9,563,452 in funding from players.