Homes without power as storm pulls down tree in Broadbridge heath

Scores of people have been left without power after overnight storms uprooted a tree in Broadbridge Heath.

The tree brought down overhead power cables along Warnham Road as the area was hit by sudden strong winds and heavy rain in the early hours of this morning (July 31).

Engineers are working to remove the tree. Photo by Fin

Power was cut off to more than 70 homes and branches and foliage blocked the road at the junction with Old Guildford Road.

Photos as tree uprooted in Broadbridge Heath

UK Power Networks said: “Our engineers needed to turn off electricity supplies to 71 customers at 6.33am to safely complete tree trimming and repairs.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and work is progressing to restore all power supplies as swiftly as possible.”