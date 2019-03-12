Homes targeted in string of burglaries across the Horsham district

Burglars have targeted a number of properties in and around the Horsham district over the past week.

In one break-in at Henfield, power tools were stolen from a shed at a house in Blackstone Rise some time between noon on March 4 and 8.50am the following day.

In another incident, a bicycle was stolen from a garage at a house in Castlewood Road, Southwater, some time between 8pm on March 4 and 2pm on March 6.

Another break-in was reported to police at a house in Monkmead Lane, West Chiltington, between 1.30pm on March 5 and 2.30pm the following day.

Police also say that there was an attempted break-in at the garage of a house in Cricketers Close, Ashington, between midnight on March 6 and 1pm on March 8.