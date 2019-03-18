Homeless Sussex man offers to work for free to ‘make life worth living'

A homeless mans said he is willing to work for free to help him earn a living and make his life ‘worth living’.

The man, named as Anthony, has left a hand written note close to his tent at the bus stop opposite the Pelican, in Hastings.

It says: “Work wanted. I will do a trial for free to show how I work – I don’t take drugs or drink.

“I will also do dog walking/minding, window cleaning, shopping, gardening, car valeting, washing, housework, cooking, anything to earn a living and make life seem worth living.

“Help change a life.”

The note was spotted by Charlotte Howard who decided to take a picture of it and shared it on Facebook.

She said: “I think in this case I was more proactive to share it because of the last sentence, ‘Make my life worth living, help change a life’.

“I wanted to share it get attention for him as people don’t understand how hard it is to get work and how mental health really can affect people and we shouldn’t be so judgemental when we see a homeless person.

“Sometimes all it takes is a smile.”

After sharing the note on Facebook, Charlotte said she spotted a caravan being sold for £100.

She and her friend Toni Pearce decided to set up a JustGiving page to raise £300 towards buying the caravan and kitting it out for Anthony.

Charlotte added: “I saw his (Anthony’s) tent and his message next to it and it broke my heart.

“There is a caravan for sale and it cost £100. The goal is £300 as it needs some work done and we’d need to get some basic necessities for him.

“Any money will be greatly appreciated. Thank you.”

