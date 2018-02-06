History students enjoy China trip

Fifty A-level history students from Collyer’s have just returned from a week-long study trip to China.

The group visited unique historical sites, stunning countryside, and experienced a capitalist economy within a communist regime.

Emma Hawkins was delighted with the trip: “It was a superb experience for all of us and supports the history A-level focus on Communism in the 20th century and specifically Mao’s China from 1949 to 1976.

“The students responded to the different cultures impressively and have thoroughly enjoyed their visit and learned so much.”

The spectacular Great Wall of China was a particular highlight and students tackled the strenuous gradients with vigour, many reaching the highest point near Beijing after an hour long trek.

The group also visited the Forbidden City, the National Museum of China, Tiananmen Square, Memorial Hall of Chairman Mao, Great Hall of the People, Capital Museum, the Military Museum, the Buddhist Lama temple, and the Temple of Heaven.

Collyer’s Ian Smith, who accompanied the trip, added: “Everyone undoubtedly returned with a new awareness of life in this amazing country, as in addition to visiting some stunning sites, the students also had plenty of opportunities to savour traditional Chinese cuisine and other cultural experiences.

“The students who journeyed to China were quite simply a credit to Collyer’s.”