Heroes recognised for tireless work within the community

Residents and supporters gathered last week to thank members of the community who have worked tirelessly to support Steyning.

At the Steyning Centre on Friday (December 8), Steyning Parish Council hosted an evening of celebration to present the members with awards.

Ronnie Stillwell being presented with his award

Chairman of the council councillor Steve Northam opened the event and said: “Our gathering together is about recognising the efforts of the many people who help make Steyning the wonderful place it for us all to live in.”

He thanked fellow councillors for all their efforts, acknowledging how much of their time they give, often dealing with some challenging issues.

He also thanked the staff and caretakers who look after the Steyning Centre before making a mention for Steyning Parish Council’s deputy clerk who sadly could not be present as her partner had been taken into hospital.

Several residents were put forward for the millennium awards including David Jaggar for his charity work as a member of the Rotary Club and as a trustee of the Steyning Millennium Trust, Marion Gue for her work over the past ten years as chair of governors at Steyning Grammar School and Roger Brown for his work with the community orchard.

Councillors eventually decided the recipients of the award should go to Ronnie Stillwell and Steyning First Responders.

Ronnie is a long term resident who has contributed to our community in many ways over many years.

He was a pupil at Steyning Grammar School, before returning to teach English and becoming deputy head. He captained the cricket team, was a very capable bell-ringer at St Andrews and a regular contributor to the Steyning Festival.

Steyning First Responders – the second recipient – were recognised for their work over the past 11 years attending countless medical emergencies in the community.

Sponsored by the Wilson Memorial Trust and the Steyning and Henfield Rotary Club, the responders group is totally run by volunteers.

As well as providing a valuable service supporting the South East Coast Ambulance Service, they have dedicated many hours to training and to supporting medical emergency training at Steyning Grammar School.

The team is made up of team leader Christine Peters, Tom Davies, Alison Law, Nikki McIvor, Hazel Roxby, Kate Sigourney, Roger Witherden, Matthew Anderson, Liz and Frank Bull, Steve Fuggles and John Stewart.

Steve finally thanked all those attending and wished all Seasons Greetings and a Happy New Year.

Entertainment on the evening was provided by Ashleigh Millen, 15, a pupil of the Towers Convent School.