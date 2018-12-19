Henfield care home residents wear Christmas jumpers in aid of Save the Children

A Henfield care home got into the charitable spirit by wearing a Christmas jumper on Friday December 14 in aid of Save the Children.

Residents and staff at Red Oaks were encouraged to buy, borrow or decorate their own special festive jumpers and donate £1 to the charity.

They also decorated cakes for the coffee morning leading up to the day, when they enjoyed eating the variety of sweet treats on offer including fairy cakes, flapjacks and a special fruit cake for those who have a gluten free diet.

The day ended with a performance by the singing group from St Peter’s school who also dressed in party clothes and Christmas jumpers.

Linda Ryan, general manager, said: “This event has really showcased the creativity and fun-loving spirit of all our residents and staff. We are proud to take part in Christmas Jumper Day and show our support for Save the Children.”