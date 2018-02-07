Henfield agent to appear in TV ad

People from Henfield could find themselves doing a double take if they see local NFU Mutual agent Chets Modi.

For Chets, who is based at NFU Mutual’s branch on Henfield High Street and lives in the local area, is one of the stars of a national TV advertising campaign.

Chets appears in the insurer’s Real Conversations campaign which was filmed in agent offices and customers’ houses across the UK.

The advertisements follow a day in the life for NFU Mutual, as agents support real customers to protect the things that really matter.

Chets, who joined NFU Mutual in 2001 as a work placement student from university and returned as a graduate trainee in 2003, rose through the ranks to become a senior partner at the Henfield Branch 20 months ago. Chets previously worked in customer services, and as a Financial Adviser for five years.

Chets said: “I feel really proud to be involved in the campaign, which highlights the real conversations we have with our customers every day. These conversations are hugely important and epitomise what NFU Mutual is all about; our local personal service and being there for our customers when they need us.

“I’m used to visiting our customers’ houses, farms and businesses but this is the first time I’ll be appearing via their TV screens.”

The full 30-second television commercial will be accompanied by three 10-second advertisements throughout 2018.