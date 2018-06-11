Heatwave on the way for Sussex

A heatwave looks set to hit Sussex towards the end of the month and the start of July.

The Met Office says that “there is a possibility of some very warm or even hot spells, these most likely in the south”.

High temperatures forecast

This is part of its long range forecast from June 25 to July 9.

The Met Office adds: “The probability the UK average temperature for June-August will fall into the warmest of our five categories is 40 per cent. The coldest of our five categories is around 5 per cent. The likelihood of above-average temperatures is greater than usual.”

Other forecasters are saying we could even see highs of 33degC by early July – making it the hottest summer in the UK for 12 years.

Weather this week

For the coming week, although temperatures across the county are likely to be only in the high teens the UV factor and pollen levels will be very high.

There will be a mixture of cloud and sunny spells.

However, a feature from Thursday is gusting winds up to 30mph or more, especially on Thursday when some showers are due.

