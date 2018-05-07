Heathland ‘severely damaged’ in Bank Holiday blaze

Six hectares of heathland was severely damaged as a blaze ripped through the Sussex countryside.

Four fire crews battled the flames at Woolbeding Common, in Midhurst, on Saturday afternoon (May 5).

The fire services said three fire engines and one water carrier were called to the National Trust property at 4.30pm

A spokesman said a large area of heathland, approximately six hectares, was severely damaged.

Crews fought the flames for more than two hours using two water jets and two high pressure hose reels.

The blaze was out by 6.45pm.

No-one was injured and firefighters returned to the area to carry out investigations at 9pm.

A further investigation was carried out the following morning, the fire service added.