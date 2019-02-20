Warning over increase in flu and vomiting in Horsham district

Doctors have issued a warning to Horsham residents after an increase in cases of flu and vomiting across the district.

The Horsham and Mid Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group has said there had been a recent rise in the amount of people reporting symptoms of flu, diarrhoea and vomiting across both the Horsham and Mid Sussex areas.

The group has urged people experiencing these issues to phone their GP practises or 111 if they are concerned before visiting a doctor.

On Twitter a spokesman said: “There has been an increase in flu and diarrhoea and vomiting in Horsham and Mid Sussex. If you need health help with your symptoms, please phone ahead first. Telephone NHS 111 or your local GP Practice for advice.”

The Horsham and Mid Sussex CCG has been approached for further comment.