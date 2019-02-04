The best and worst Crawley GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients
Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions on behalf of the NHS in March 2018 about how they rated the surgery where they were registered.
Among the GP Patient Survey question categories was of how ‘patients felt that their overall experience was’ and ‘experience of making an appointment’. These are how the Crawley surgeries fared, according to the NHS website. All photos of surgeries courtesy Google Street Maps. See also: These are the most expensive streets in the Crawley area
Bewbush Medical Centre, Bewbush Place. 92.70% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good, 75.10% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.