Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in Horsham district as rated by you

The County Times can today reveal a list of Horsham district’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within the district.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others.

The survey is sent out twice a year to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Horsham district, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

Loxwood Medical Practice - Farm Close, Loxwood - 93% would recommend

Holbrook Surgery - Bartholomew Way, Horsham - 92.7% would recommend

Glebe Surgery- Monastery Lane. Storrington - 89.5% would recommend

The Courtyard Surgery - London Road, Horsham - 89% would recommend

Rudgwick Medical Centre - Station Road, Rudgwick - 88.8% would recommend

Steyning Health Centre - Tanyard Lane, Steyning - 87.9% would recommend

Upper Beeding Surgery - 14 Dawn Close, Upper Beeding - 87.9% would recommend

Woodlawn Surgery - High Street, Partridge Green - 86.2% would recommend

Henfield Medical Centre - Deer Park, Henfield - 86.2% would recommend

Cowfold Medical Group - St. Peters Close, Cowfold - 86% would recommend

Partridge Green Surgery - High Street, Partridge Green - 86% would recommend

Orchard Surgery - Lower Tanbridge Way, Horsham - 84.9% would recommend

Pulborough Medical Group - Spiro Close, Pulborough - 82.3% would recommend

Billingshurst Surgery - Roman Way, Billingshurst - 81.3% would recommend

Park Surgery - Albion Way, Horsham - 80.1% would recommend

Riverside Surgery - Worthing Road, Horsham - 70.4% would recommend

The Village Surgery - Station Road, Southwater - 58.5% would recommend

