Horsham man died after choking on croissant on Christmas Day

An inquest has opened into the death of a Horsham man who died on Christmas Day.

Robin Finch-Hatton, 79, died after choking on a croissant over breakfast on December 25, last year, an inquest at Crawley Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday (February 12).

The inquest was heard at Crawley Coroner's Court

The 79-year-old, a former financial editor, lived at Old House Farm, The Street, Slinfold, with his wife Molly, a retired interior designer, the inquest heard.

A post-mortem examination found the immediate cause of death to be choking on food material.

It also found cerebrovascular disease with previous cerebral parenchymal haemorrhage, bronchopneumonia, ischaemic heart disease, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease contributed to his death.

Assistant coroner Joanne Andrews adjourned the inquest until April 30.

