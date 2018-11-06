Horsham GP retires after 26 years at surgery

A Horsham GP, who has been practicing at Orchard Surgery in central Horsham for the last 26 years has announced his retirement from practice from the end of December 2018.

Dr Nigel Hills said: “Sadly I will be retiring from General Practice a few years earlier than planned for health reasons.

The former surgery in Blackhorse Way - where the secretary had her desk over the bath!

“It has been fantastic working at Orchard Surgery for all these years with such a fun, dedicated and skilled team – clinical and non-clinical staff all bring so much to the successful running of the practice.

“I have also had the privilege of consulting with so many lovely patients, many of whom have become close friends over the years – I’m going to miss them very much.

“For the past ten years I have been a trainer of new GPs and am grateful for all the enthusiasm and new ideas they have brought to the practice.

“Luckily we have had three wonderful new partners join the practice over the last few years who bring their own energy and skills to complement the wisdom and commitment of the existing GPs.

“There has been quite a lot of change in the practice over the years, especially when we moved in 2001 from our old premises, (a ‘cosy’ three bedroomed house in Blackhorse Way, where the secretary had her desk over the bath!) to our current spacious, purpose built surgery.

“The team have always adapted brilliantly with the changing face of general practice to continue to provide traditional family care to our patients, so the surgery has been very lucky.”

Dr Hills will continue to appraise GPs in the local area for NHS England, a role he has been involved in for the last five years.

An Orchard Surgery spokesperson said: “The Practice is very sad to lose Dr Hills, who has been a stalwart for many years, but offer him our sincere best wishes for a long and happy retirement.”

