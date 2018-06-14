Horsham Fitness opens new workout area

Horsham Fitness officially opened its new training zone at Horsham Rugby Club on Monday June 4.

More than 40 members enjoyed a free workout on the artificial grass surface at the opening event.

Ribbon cutting duties were dutifully carried out by Shaun O’Dell, the longest serving and highest attending member.

The ribbon cutting was followed by a cake sale, raising over £200 for St Catherine’s Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mark Sillett and Katie Warman have been running Horsham Fitness for more than five years, offering 13 group training classes a week and now boast to having the best outdoor training facilities in the area, which will now enable them to enhance their offering to help people feel great every day. New members, whatever their age or fitness goals, are always welcome to join this hard working, friendly and fun loving community. Full details can be found at www.horshamfitness.co.uk