Horsham district’s best and worst GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients
Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions on behalf of the NHS in March 2018 about how they rated the surgery where they were registered.
Among the GP Patient Survey question categories was ‘Experience of making an appointment’ and these are how the Horsham district surgeries fared, according to the NHS website. All photos of surgeries courtesy Google Street Maps.
Holbrook Surgery, Bartholomew Way, Horsham. 99.00% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. 98.90% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good
Loxwood Medical Practice, Farm Close, Loxwood. 95.50% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. 100.00% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good
Cowfold Medical Group', St Peters Close, Cowfold. 86.10% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. 95.10% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good
Partridge Green Surgery, High Street, Partridge Green. 86.10% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. 95.10% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good