Health warning issued for West Sussex as heatwave continues

Residents in West Sussex are being advised to take precautions, with heatwave conditions continuing this week, according to the Met Office.

A Heat Health Watch Level 3 has been issued for the South East from today (2 July) until tomorrow night, with highs of 31degC during the day, and 16degC expected overnight.

The hot weather is set to continue

High temperatures are then expected to continue into the weekend.

West Sussex County Council is reminding us to take extra care, as heat can have a severe impact on health, and during hot spells vulnerable groups, such as the very young, older people, and those with underlying medical conditions, can feel the effects of the heat more.

Hot weather can also make heart and breathing problems worse.

West Sussex Cabinet Member for Adults and Health Amanda Jupp said: “While many of us enjoy the heat at this time of year, high temperatures can be dangerous, especially for older people, young children, those with serious illnesses, and others who may be particularly vulnerable.

“During this period, please make sure you keep well hydrated with plenty of cool drinks, keep safe in the sun, use sun cream, wear a hat and look for shade if you feel you need to cool down.

“I would also encourage you to look out for anyone who may need help maintaining their health and wellbeing, or anyone struggling to cope with the heat.”

Some tips on how to cope in the hot weather are:

• avoid getting too hot in the first place – keep windows closed if it is cooler inside, close curtains or blinds. Open windows again when it starts to get cooler outside and temperatures drop but be mindful of security

• check your home’s thermostat or thermometer to see how hot your home is getting

• have plenty of cold drinks and avoid alcohol

• have regular cool baths and showers

• avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day (11am to 3pm), stay in the shade and avoid strenuous activity

• wear appropriate cool, light clothing and a hat

• when going outside, make sure you and your family use sun cream at all times to protect your skin

For more advice, you can visit our Safer Seasons page here https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/campaigns/safer-seasons-summer/

Anyone worried about their health during hot weather or a heatwave, especially if taking medication, feeling unwell or having any unusual symptoms such as weakness, feeling faint, headache, muscle cramps, feeling sick, heavy sweating and intense thirst, should contact their doctor, speak to a pharmacist, call NHS 111, or visit the website at https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-body/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather/. Alternatively get a neighbour or friend to help you get help.