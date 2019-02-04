Bewbush Medical Centre, Bewbush Place. 92.70% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good, 75.10% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

Crawley’s best and worst GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients

Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions on behalf of the NHS in March 2018 about how they rated the surgery where they were registered.

Among the GP Patient Survey question categories was of how ‘patients felt that their overall experience was’ and ‘experience of making an appointment’. These are how the Crawley surgeries fared, according to the NHS website. All photos of surgeries courtesy Google Street Maps.

Pound Hill Medical Group, Crawley Lane. 92% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good, 65.20% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.
Crawley Down Health Centre, Bowers Place. 84.60% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good, 55.50% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.
Coachmans Medical Practice, Lansbury Road. 83.60% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good, 70.10% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.
Woodlands Surgery, Tilgate Way. 81.90% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good, 71.40% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.
