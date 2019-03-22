Crawley mental health nurses tell of pride at praise for their work

A team of mental health nurses from Crawley visited parliament to share the innovative work happening at their hospital.

The four nurses from Langley Green Hospital, which is run by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and provides specialist inpatient mental health support for adults, were invited to share their experiences at the launch of the ‘Workforce wellbeing, recruitment and retention in mental health services’ report.

Langley Green Matron Rosie Drage

Langley Green is highlighted in the report for its outstanding efforts to attract and retain high quality mental health nurses and support workers for its four wards, which support adults with acute mental health difficulties.

Matron Rosie Drage was invited to present the report to a room of key figures from the mental health industry.

She was joined by clinical nurse lead manager Katy Stafford, and ward managers Alice Parr and Hinal Chudasama.

She said: “It was an amazing experience to visit parliament and share what we’re doing at Langley Green, definitely one of the high points in my career so far.

“We were all so proud that our hospital has been recognised for the work doing to create a happy, healthy workplace, which in turn creates the right environment for patients to recover.

New Crawley shop to open creating 50 jobs

These Crawley business areas could be protected from housing development

Crawley home invader attacked victim with a bat

Thousands attend Crawley K2 open day with TV star Fleur East

M23 Pease Pottage major roadworks begin - here’s all you need to know

Gareth Southgate tells of Crawley pride as sporting heroes honoured in new wall of fame

Crawley police and council get new powers to fine road racers

“The NHS, and in particular mental health services, are under unprecedented pressure.

“It’s up to us to make sure that we look after our staff and support them to be the best that they can be, whilst looking after their health and wellbeing.

“We firmly believe that supported staff are happy staff, and that means offering people the chance to develop their skills and careers and giving them the opportunity to have their say on what’s happening at the hospital.

“Recruiting and maintaining a healthy, happy workforce is key to us being able to provide people with the best possible care and treatment.”