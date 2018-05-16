Care home thanks nurses

Westlake House care home in Pondtail Road, Horsham, recently celebrated their staff ahead of International Nurses’ Day

On Friday May 11, the home thanked their trained staff for the work and support they give to the residents and their relatives but also to the hard working care staff that work with them. They make a real difference to the lives of those in their care.

Nurses’ Day, held on May 12, is a chance to recognise and reward the work and dedication of nurses everywhere, who often go beyond the call of duty.

Violeta Olteiu-Chivulescu, a nurse at the home, said: “I have always wanted to be a nurse from the age of five when I used to nurse my dolls.

“And I was lucky enough to fulfil my dream.

“I have always loved being a nurse and it gives me real job satisfaction.

“I enjoy working with the elderly because they have such interesting life stories and experiences to share and it [is] so lovely to be able to share a part of their lives with them and to meet their family and friends.

“Westlake is a very caring environment and we always like to make time for everyone.”

Elizabeth Higson, general manager at the home, said: “I am very proud to be a nurse myself and I still love to be out of the office when I can giving care myself.

“It never leaves you. At Westlake House our nurses are hard-working, dedicated and passionate about caring for older people.

“We are also committed to helping develop newly qualified nurses with their leadership and clinical skills, which can often be invaluable in a career with increasing responsibilities and workload.”