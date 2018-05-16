Breakfast for pupils provided by Sainsbury’s before SATS

Fuelled with a healthy breakfast, Billingshurst Primary School’s year six pupils have received the best possible start to their week of SATS exams, thanks to the generosity of their local Sainsbury’s store in Billingshurst High Street.

For the fourth consecutive year, Sainsbury’s has provided a nutritious boost in the form of a tasty breakfast for ninety children.

The delicious spread was presented by Tom Hadlow, a former pupil, who is currently training to be the local store manager.

The link between good nutrition and its impact on our ability to concentrate is well documented, so the breakfast from Sainsbury’s provides a valuable opportunity for the students to eat well while taking the time to relax together before a busy day of exams.

After a week of hard work, the pupils will get a special treat of sausage sandwiches and ice lollies on the final day.

The children were also rewarded with an exclusive SATS pack from the Billingshurst branch of Coco’s Hairdressers, containing stationery and books to help with exam preparations.

Helen Williamson, head teacher at Billingshurst Primary School, said: “This initiative is an important part of SATS week as it enables our pupils to enjoy eating breakfast together, builds a sense of camaraderie and helps enhance their concentration with the right food.

“The children have been working very hard in the lead up to SATS week, so we are grateful to Sainsbury’s and Coco’s for helping our pupils to be at their best each day.”

Ian Goacher, Sainsbury’s store manager, said: “We are delighted to support the pupils of year six and wish them lots of luck in what we are sure will prove to be a very successful week.

“Each year, we hear how much the children enjoy the SATS breakfast, so we’re always happy to play a part in helping the pupils reach their full potential and promote good eating habits at this stage in their school lives.”