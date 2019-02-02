Haywards Heath road closed due to car accident

Part of a road in Haywards Heath has been closed this afternoon due to a car accident.

The accident happened on Sussex Road, at the junction with Ashenground Road and Franklynn Road, at around midday today.

A road in Haywards Heath was closed while emergency services dealt with a car accident. Picture: Eddie Howland

Sussex Police attended the scene and closed off part of the road while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service also had a team at the scene.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured.

A police spokesman was unable to find the details of the accident.

A fire service spokesman has been approached for more information.