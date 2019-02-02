Haywards Heath road closed due to car accident

Part of a road in Haywards Heath has been closed this afternoon due to a car accident.
The accident happened on Sussex Road, at the junction with Ashenground Road and Franklynn Road, at around midday today.
Sussex Police attended the scene and closed off part of the road while the emergency services dealt with the incident.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service also had a team at the scene.
It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured.
A police spokesman was unable to find the details of the accident.
A fire service spokesman has been approached for more information.