Have your say on £2 million Crawley plans to ease Manor Royal traffic

You can have a say on proposals aimed at easing Manor Royal traffic and improving pedestrian, cycling and bus facilities.

The scheme includes the installation of a bus lane in Manor Royal Road, improvements to the A23 London Road and improvements to the County Oak and Metcalf Way area.

Manor Royal, Crawley

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “The proposals, costing £2.1million, are a key part of the Crawley Growth Programme. They will support the Manor Royal Business Improvement District, which aims to provide a diverse range of jobs for local people and help drive economic growth in the South East.”

The plans will be on display on:

• Thursday, February 7, 4pm to 8pm, Premier Inn, Fleming Way, Manor Royal, Crawley, RH10 9DF

• Saturday, February 16, 10am to 2pm, County Mall Shopping Centre, Crawley, RH10 1FP

Cllr Louise Goldsmith, county council leader, said: “These schemes, delivered and funded by the Crawley Growth Programme, aim to improve sustainable transport access, reduce congestion and support growth within the Manor Royal Business District.

“I would urge people to try to get to a drop-in session and see the plans for themselves. Representatives from the project team and the Crawley Growth Programme partners will be on hand to answer questions.”

Steve Sawyer, executive director of the Manor Royal BID, said: “The plans being proposed are in direct response to the recommendations of the Manor Royal Transport Study. They represent an important and significant first step for improving the way people get into and move around Manor Royal. It’s vital now that people let us know what they think about plans to keep Manor Royal moving.”

Cllr Peter Smith, Crawley Borough Council Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “This is a significant scheme designed to help make a difference for pedestrians, bus users, cyclists and motorists travelling in and out of the area. I would encourage everyone to attend one of the drop-in sessions to find out more about the proposals and let us have your comments.”

Completing the online survey for the project here:

Closing date for responses is 11.59pm, Tuesday 5 March.